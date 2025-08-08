Shashidhar urges AP CM Naidu to shelve Banakacherla project

Hyderabad: In a detailed letter addressed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Dr. M. Channa Reddy Memorial Trust Secretary and senior public policy advocate Marri Shashidhar Reddy has urged the state government to reconsider its ambitious Rs 81,900 crore Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) and instead adopt the proven, low-cost Four Waters Concept (FWC) developed by late irrigation expert T. Hanumantha Rao.

The letter highlights the environmental, financial, and administrative challenges facing the PBLP, which aims to irrigate 30 lakh acres in drought-prone Rayalaseema. Reddy noted that the project requires the acquisition of 54,000 acres, including 15,300 acres of forest land, and has already been returned by the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment due to unresolved concerns.

Calling the PBLP a potential “white elephant,” Reddy proposed the Four Waters Concept as a viable alternative. Developed during the Water Conservation Mission launched by Naidu in 2000, the FWC integrates rainwater, surface water, soil moisture, and groundwater to ensure year-round irrigation. It was successfully implemented in over 200 villages across Telangana and Rayalaseema, delivering water for three crops annually at a cost of just Rs 5,000 per acre.

Reddy cited the success of the model in Rajasthan under the Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan (MJSA), where groundwater levels rose significantly and 25 lakh trees were planted in a single campaign. He emphasized that the FWC requires no cement, contractors, or major infrastructure, relying instead on 10 earthworks and 4 vegetative works that can be executed by farmers themselves.

Comparing costs, Reddy stated that the FWC could irrigate the same 30 lakh acres for just Rs 4,500 crore — a fraction of the PBLP’s estimated cost. He also referenced a similar proposal made to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy regarding the Narayanpet–Kodangal Lift Scheme, which he said could be replaced with an FWC-based model at 1/50th the cost.

“I see you as a visionary and a class apart,” Reddy wrote, expressing confidence in Naidu’s leadership and requesting a meeting in Amaravati to discuss the proposal further. He also shared that the Governor of Maharashtra has agreed to initiate a pilot FWC project in collaboration with agricultural universities, signaling growing national interest in the model.

As he turns 76 this month, Reddy pledged to dedicate the rest of his life to advocating for the Four Waters Concept, calling it a transformative solution for India’s water security and agricultural sustainability.