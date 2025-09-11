SHE Teams nab over 1,600 offenders red-handed during Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: In an operation underscoring the force’s unwavering commitment to its vision of “Safety and Security for Her Everywhere,” SHE Teams apprehended 1612 individuals red-handed for misbehaving with women devotees during the Ganesh Festival celebrations. A significant number of offenders were from older age groups.

Among those caught, 211 individuals were above 40, with 45 being over 50 years old, changing how we view them as elders. The operation saw the strategic deployment of SHE Teams in mufti, equipped with hidden cameras, monitoring high-footfall areas like immersion points and festival celebration zones across Hyderabad. Their quick response measures facilitated immediate intervention, fostering a safer environment for female devotees and tourists participating in the festivities.

Of the 1612 red-handed cases, 168 were booked as petty cases, with 70 cases already produced before the Nampally Court, leading to fines of Rs 50/- in 10 cases, Rs 1,050/- each in 59 cases, and simple imprisonment of 2 days in 1 case. The remaining 98 petty cases are pending presentation before the courts. A significant 1444 individuals were issued strict warnings and let off temporarily with a commitment to recall them for mandatory counseling sessions alongside their parents and family members.

Professional psychiatrists and counselors conduct these sessions to correct behavioral tendencies and promote awareness to prevent the recurrence of such misconduct. The age-wise breakdown of offenders reveals 68 below 18 years, 290 (18-20 years), 646 (21-30 years), 397 (31-40 years), 166 (41-50 years), and 45 above 50 years, painting a picture of the diverse profile of those held accountable. Dr. Lavanya, Dy. The Commissioner of Police, Women’s Safety Wing, led this impactful initiative, reflecting the Hyderabad Police’s zero-tolerance approach towards misconduct against women in public spaces.