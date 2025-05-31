Significance increase in paddy procurement this year: DC

BHUPALAPALLY: District Collector Rahul Sharma stated that farmers should not be inconvenienced in the grain procurement process.

Along with officials, he inspected the grain procurement centeres at Lakhsmareddi village in Ganapuram mandal and the Dhanalakshmi Agro Industries Rice Mill at Burrakayal Gudem in the same mandal on Friday. He inspected the moisture content of the grain and advised the administrators to take measures to ensure that the prescribed moisture level is maintained. He further suggested that to avoid inconveniencing farmers, the grain arriving by vehicles should be offloaded immediately, and that a sufficient number of laborers be kept ready for this purpose.

He ordered that the Revenue department officials at every rice mill should ensure that the grain vehicles arranged are not left idle for days and that prompt unloading is carried out, so that farmers are not troubled by repeated moisture inspections.

It was reported that, by Friday, a total of 74,425 metric tonnes of grain had been procured from 12,319 farmers.

He noted that while 43,990 metric tonnes of grain were purchased during this season last year, this season has seen a significantly higher procurement.

The total value of the grain procured is 172.66 crore, and payments amounting to 79.68 crores have been made so far. He further mentioned that compared to last year, an additional 30,435 metric tonnes of grain have been procured in this season.