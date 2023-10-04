SIO Telangana joins DSC protest at Dharna Chowk

Hyderabad: Aspirants for the DSC in the English, Telugu, and Urdu mediums who lost their employment as a result of mistakes made by the government are protesting at Dharna Chowk, close to Indira Park. Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) Telangana participated in the protest on Monday and demanded the Telangana government to conduct mega DSC recruitment for all vacant posts.

The protest was attended by many Urdu medium DSC aspirants. PR Secretary, SIO Telangana, Abdul Rahman addressed the gathering and said, “These DSC posts were released just for election purposes, this is not proper DSC. We demand the government to conduct mega DSC and de-reserve Urdu medium seats.

DSC should be conducted according to RTA. Many posts of D.I.E.T colleges do not have faculty, even the seats of guest faculty have been empty for many years. Students who are upcoming teachers are facing a lot of problems due to this negligence.”

Professor Kondandram, a social activist, was also part of the protest. He spoke in support of the DSC aspirants and demanded that the government take their demands seriously.

SIO Telangana is committed to continuing its fight for the rights of DSC aspirants and all other marginalised groups in Telangana.