‘Smart’ slot booking system across all sub-registrar offices from today

Hyderabad: Following successful implementation across 47 sub-registrar offices, the service of slot booking will be extended to all sub-registrar offices from June 2. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that a chatbot with AI integration has been made available, which will provide information like registration office location, slot booking vacancies, etc.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reviewed implementation of slot booking with the Stamps & Registration officials on Sunday. He said that the slot booking system, which was implemented to save time for property buyers and sellers and provide better services in a transparent, corruption-free manner, has yielded the desired results and 94 percent of the people have expressed satisfaction. “We are going to provide easier and more efficient services to the people by using slot booking systems and artificial intelligence (AI) services in all sub-registrar offices in the state,” announced Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The slot booking system was piloted in 47 places in two phases and it will be implemented in the remaining 97 sub-registrar offices from June 2. In the first phase, 30,592 documents have been registered in 22 sub-registrar offices since April 10, and in the second phase, 14,099 documents have been registered in 25 sub-registrar offices since May 12, taking the total number of documents to 45,191. He said that three thousand more documents have been registered due to slot booking.

The Minister informed that this government takes and implements decisions based on the thoughts, opinions and wishes of the people. The ultimate goal of Congress government is to provide satisfactory services to the people, he affirmed.

The Minister said that in addition to the slot booking system in all sub-registrar offices, a chatbot with artificial intelligence (AI) integration – Medha, with WhatsApp number 82476 23578 has been made available. He said that this new process will clear the doubts of those registering and will also provide information like registration office location, details of slot booking vacancies, and time slots. He said that information on all aspects like registration charges on gift deed, sale deed, market prices, etc. can be obtained through this AI chatbot called Medha.

To check illegalities, the developer registration module will be introduced soon so that the details of completed and incomplete registrations are available at the registration office and with the builder or developer, so that double registrations are not done in layouts. In this module, the details of the registered plots will be displayed in red color.

In view of the slot booking system, additional sub-registrars and staff have been appointed in nine places including Patancheru, Yadagiri Gutta, Gandipet, Ibrahimpatnam, Suryapet, Jadcharla, Mahabubnagar, Vanaparthi and Gadwal, where the workload is high.

Ponguleti said that slots can be booked from 10.30 am to 5 pm, excluding lunch time, and 48 slots will be booked in each office per day. He said that for those who have not booked their slots, permission has been given for five walk-in registrations from 5 pm to 5.30 pm in case of any emergency. He advised that prior precautions should be taken to avoid any technical problems in the context of introducing slot booking across the state.

It was revealed that Aadhaar e-signature is being introduced as part of further speeding up the registration process along with slot booking. It is being implemented on a trial basis in the Sub-Registrar offices of Armoor in Nizamabad district and Kusumanchi in Khammam district, and will soon be implemented across the state.