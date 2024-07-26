  • Menu
SP Gaikwad Commends Police and Court Officials in Case of Life Imprisonment for Three

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Sessions Judge Rajesh Babu has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹35,000,...

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Sessions Judge Rajesh Babu has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹35,000, as announced by District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath. In 2014, Padmamma, a woman from Gaddampalli village in Telkapalli Mandal, was attacked and killed with a knife by the family of Gal Reddy while she was farming on her land. In connection with this murder case, the accused—Gal Reddy, his wife Indramma, and his daughter Haritha, all from the same village—were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹35,000 by the District Sessions Judge Rajesh Babu, as stated by SP Gaikwad. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath honored the court officers and police officers who worked on this case with shawls.

Those honored include: - Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas - Public Prosecutor Bhavani Bai - Telkapalli SI Naresh - Court Liaison Officer Krishnayya - Head Constable Venkat Ramulu - Court Constable Chinnu Naik and Swami SP Gaikwad urged all district police officers to work diligently on such cases to achieve more convictions and enhance the department's reputation among the public

