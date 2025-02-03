Special session of Assembly tomorrow

Hyderabad: A special session of the Telangana Assembly would be held on February 4 to discuss the caste survey, which would be presented by the government on the floor of the House.

The Assembly session will begin at 11 am on Tuesday as the government would be introducing the caste survey. According to party sources, the government is planning to hold the Gram Panchayat elections in the State and before this the caste survey is likely to get legality in the Assembly. The caste survey was taken up as part of this idea.

The Planning Commission officials have already submitted the caste census report to the cabinet sub-committee. The Revanth government is planning to take a key decision to increase BC reservations and go for Panchayat elections. There are chances that a resolution would also be passed in the State Assembly to conduct a caste census across the country and then send it to the Centre. The sub-committee report states that BCs constitute 55.85 per cent in Telangana. According to this report, the government would make preparations to implement schemes and reservations. For this, the Revanth government was making plans to implement reservations without any legal problems.

The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had recently indicated about the Panchayat elections in a public meeting in Rangareddy district. He has entrusted the responsibility of ensuring the victory of the Congress candidates in the elections.

During the Assembly elections, CM Revanth Reddy had said that the BC quota would be increased. Accordingly, a caste survey was conducted for 50 days. The report concluded that 96.9 per cent of the families in Telangana are from the caste community. In this survey as many as 3.54 crore people registered their details. The committee said in the report that 3.1 per cent of the details were not registered in the survey.