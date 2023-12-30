  • Menu
SSC exams to begin on March 18

Hyderabad: The Telangana board of secondary education on Saturday has announced the tentative timetable for SSC examination in March 2024.

According to the release , the SSC examinations will begin on Monday, March 18. The last paper, according to the timetable, will be held on Tuesday April 2.

The exams will begin at 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm.




X