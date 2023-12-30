SSC exams to begin on March 18

Live
Highlights
The Telangana board of secondary education on Saturday has announced the tentative timetable for SSC examination in March 2024.
Hyderabad: The Telangana board of secondary education on Saturday has announced the tentative timetable for SSC examination in March 2024.
According to the release , the SSC examinations will begin on Monday, March 18. The last paper, according to the timetable, will be held on Tuesday April 2.
The exams will begin at 9:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm.
