State handloom artisans weave magic as Sircilla saris wow Prez

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the “Vividhta Ka Amrit Utsav” at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were also present.

The President visited the stalls of all participating states. At the Telangana Pavilion, Deputy Chief Minister explained the President about the significance of Telangana’s handloom craftsmanship and traditional artisans. The President was particularly impressed by the intricate handwoven sarees made by Sircilla weavers. She inquired about their weaving techniques and appreciated their craftsmanship.

Following this, the Deputy Chief Minister toured all the stalls and engaged in discussions with the exhibitors. A key highlight of the cultural performances was the mesmerising “Gussadi” dance, which captivated the audience. Governors and ministers from all South Indian states attended the inaugural event.

The “Vividhta Ka Amrit Utsav” is being organised under the aegis of the President’s Secretariat as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of India’s independence. This initiative aims to celebrate India’s cultural, linguistic, and traditional diversity under the theme “Unity in Diversity.”

The festival, running from March 6 to 9, features a special Telangana Pavilion showcasing stalls set up by Padma Shri awardees Gajam Anjaiah and Gajam Govardhan, along with 20 renowned handloom artisans and 20 handicraft experts from various regions of Telangana.