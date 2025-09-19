State Information Commission to hear 2,500 cases from 3 appellants

Hyderabad: The State Information Commission has called for a hearing on Thursday for three appellants who filed hundreds of second appeals and complaints. In total, nearly 2,500 cases filed by these three appellants and the Public Information Officers (PIO) have been listed for the hearing.

The first appellant, Srinivas Reddy, is said to have filed thousands of applications up until 2023, primarily seeking information on the budget from the Finance Department.

The requests were largely based on the release of funds, revenue, and expenditure. Officials noted that all his queries had been answered, with the information also available on the official website. In the case of Vadde Shyam, the majority of his applications sought information on the number of permissions and Occupancy Certificates (OC) issued.

Most of his requests were related to the Charminar zone of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department, specifically the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP).

The third appellant, Md Ashraf, filed cases in around 20 departments and 20 districts, with a major focus on the School Education, Home, and Revenue departments. The report noted that while he was mostly satisfied with the information provided, certain issues still needed to be addressed.