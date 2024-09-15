Statutory status to HYDRA mooted

Hyderabad: The state government is contemplating promulgating an ordinance giving statutory status to HYDRA. A decision in this regard is likely to be taken at the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Friday.

According to sources, the government is of the view that since there has been criticism that the HYDRA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency) had no legal status and as many were knocking on the doors of the courts, the government felt that an ordinance should be promulgated first giving it statutory powers. This can be ratified by introducing a bill in the next session of the state Assembly. HYDRA, it may be mentioned here, was established through an executive resolution on July 19 through a Government Order 99.

The cabinet meeting also assumes importance as it would take up issues like caste census and BC quota in the local bodies, Rythu Bharosa, farm loan waiver and the central assistance for flood relief. The agenda this time is going to be a huge one, officials said.

Sources said that the cabinet would also review the status of implementing the farm loan waiver scheme and the recommendations made by the Cabinet sub-committee on implementing Rythu Bharosa by increasing the input cost to Rs 7,500 per acre.

The role of the Agriculture commission in strengthening the farming sector, the constitution of the Education commission to revamp the entire school education in the state and the recruitment of teaching staff in the state-owned universities will be discussed and some policy decisions to be taken in the cabinet meeting.

The recent flood damages and the role of State and Union governments in addressing the plight of the farmers who lost their crops in the heavy rains and compensation to farming and non-farming affected people will also be discussed. The cabinet is likely to adopt a resolution seeking more central assistance for flood relief and send it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister wanted to meet the Prime Minister in New Delhi and submit a memorandum but the meeting did not materialise as the PM had a busy schedule.