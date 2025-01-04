Stern action over cockfights: CP Sunil Dutt

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt has warned that strict action would be taken if cockfights are organised anywhere in the district. He held a teleconference with the police officers here on Friday to review the measures to be taken to prevent cockfights in view of the upcoming Sankranthi festival. Police teams should be formed at the division, mandal and village level to prevent cock-fights, he instructed the officers.

The CP also ordered that cases be registered against those who allow cockfights and gambling in their farms, lands and guest houses. Betting and gambling centres should be raided and cases registered, he said, calling for bindover of those persons who are likely to organise these illegal activities.

Likewise, strict measures should be taken against those stocking or selling Chinese manja which is made of non-biodegradable and synthetic products. All SHOs should pay serious attention to the issue as manja was harming birds, animals and humans.