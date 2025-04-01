Live
Student protests escalate at HCU, University shutdown and heightened police presence
Hyderabad: Tensions continue to rise at the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) as students intensify their protests against ongoing issues concerning university lands. In a call for action, student unions have announced a university shutdown (bandh) today, urging their peers to join in the demonstration.
Authorities are on high alert following intelligence reports suggesting that BJP Youth Wing (BJYM) leaders might attempt to enter the campus, potentially escalating the situation. In response, the police have heightened security, restricting access to the university's premises, and ensuring that no individuals remain in the vicinity of the campus.
In a show of force, police detained BJP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who had attempted to visit the HCU campus to inspect the university's land. The presence of a large police contingent around the university further added to the tension, with the authorities making it clear that they are prepared to prevent any attempts to disrupt the ongoing protests.
As the situation remains fluid, HCU students are continuing their demand for justice regarding the land issues, and authorities are closely monitoring developments