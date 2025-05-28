Swig super drink ‘Neera’ with gusto to beat the summer heat

Hyderabad: As Telangana swelters under the scorching summer sun with daily temperatures often crossing 40°C, the state’s residents are rediscovering a sweet and cooling companion from their cultural heritage – Neera. At a time when fizzy sodas and artificially flavored drinks dominate store shelves, this natural, non-alcoholic sap from palmyra palm trees is steadily carving out a space as a healthier, tastier, and more sustainable alternative.

Neera is not a new entrant into the lives of Telangana’s people. Collected at dawn by the skilled toddy tappers of the Gouda community, Neera has been a traditional morning refreshment in villages for generations. Neera is rich in natural sugars like glucose and fructose, making it an instant energy drink. It also contains vital nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, and iron. Its low glycemic index has attracted the attention of health-conscious consumers and diabetics alike, while its natural composition aids in digestion and prevents dehydration – an essential quality during Telangana’s punishing summers.

The Telangana State government has taken significant steps to elevate Neera into a mainstream health drink under the guidance of the Neera Board and local self-help groups.

The pilot initiative began in the Rangareddy district’s Mudwin and Cherikonda villages, where around 500 toddy tappers were trained in hygienic Neera extraction practices. These trained tappers are now equipped with modern gear and special insulated containers that maintain sub-zero temperatures, preserving the sap in its fresh form during transportation to urban centres.

According to official data, the State currently procures nearly 1,000 litres of Neera from registered tappers daily. Each litre earns a tapper Rs 50, helping many earn between Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 monthly, a significant jump from their previous seasonal earnings. The State plans to scale up this procurement to 5,000 litres per day over the next year, with an eye on both domestic consumption and exports.

To bring Neera into the urban mainstream, the Telangana government has launched certified Neera stalls in Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar, offering city dwellers a safe, hygienic, and refreshing drink option. The inauguration of Hyderabad’s first official Neera café in 2023 was a turning point in this movement.