Teej festivities begin in tribal hamlets

Suryapet: Withthe arrival of the traditional Teej festival, tribal hamlets are bustling with festive spirit as unmarried girls prepare to celebrate with devotion and joy. The celebration, held with spiritual fervour and cultural vibrancy, is deeply rooted in tribal customs and begins on the Tuesday following the Dattudu festival.

During this ten-day festival, young girls pray for a husband who will care for them with love and without hardship. They start by preparing special baskets filled with wheat, good-quality chickpeas, and clean river sand or clay. These baskets are soaked and kept under beautifully decorated pandals set up at the village centre. Every morning and evening, the girls gather to sprinkle water on the sprouting grains in the baskets, nurturing them with devotion. As the days pass, the celebrations become more vibrant.

The girls, dressed in traditional attire, sing folk Teej songs in their tribal language, dance joyfully, and spend the evenings in merriment, building a strong sense of community.

The ritual continues with great dedication for nine days, with water poured daily on the sprouting wheat and chickpeas. On the tenth and final day, a grand procession is held across the village.

The sprouted baskets are carried to the outskirts of the village and immersed with reverence, marking the end of the festival.

These ten days transform tribal hamlets into vibrant, festive zones echoing with the laughter, songs, and playful spirit of the young women, celebrating tradition, hope, and devotion.