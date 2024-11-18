Telangana Allocates Rs. 127.65 Crore for Vemulawada Rajarajeswara Temple

The Telangana Government has sanctioned a total of Rs. 127.65 crore for the development and expansion of the Vemulawada Rajarajeswara Temple complex in the state’s Rajanna Sircilla district. This decision aims to enhance the facilities for devotees and improve the infrastructure around the temple, ensuring a better experience for visitors.

As part of the developmental plan, Rs. 76 crore has been earmarked for the expansion of the temple complex and the creation of modern facilities for the convenience of pilgrims. The upgrades will include improved amenities such as waiting areas, restrooms, and food courts to accommodate the growing number of visitors to the sacred site.

Additionally, the government has allocated Rs. 47.85 crore for road expansion work. The project will focus on extending the roads leading from the temple to the Moolavagu Bridge, making access to the temple more convenient and smoother for devotees and tourists alike.

Another significant part of the development package involves the construction of a drainage pipeline along the Moolavagu area, stretching from the Bathukamma Tank to the Jagityal Kaman Junction. For this project, Rs. 3.8 crore has been approved to improve the drainage system and prevent flooding during the monsoon season.

The Telangana Government has issued official orders for these works, and the development is expected to enhance the temple's status as an important pilgrimage destination while boosting local tourism and the regional economy.

The Vemulawada Rajarajeswara Temple, dedicated to Lord Rajarajeswara, is one of the prominent pilgrimage sites in Telangana, attracting thousands of devotees annually. The government’s initiative reflects its commitment to preserving cultural heritage and ensuring that the infrastructure meets the demands of modern-day visitors.