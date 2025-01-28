Telangana Attracts Global Investments Through Strategic Policies: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy attributed the surge of investments from leading global companies to the state’s clear policies and robust planning. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the companies investing in Telangana, noting that their trust in the government has paved the way for job creation and business expansion, particularly benefiting the youth.

Addressing the media at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, CM Revanth Reddy elaborated on the agreements finalized during the World Economic Forum in Davos and discussions with Singapore. Accompanying him were IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, along with Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Dhanasari Seethakka, and other public representatives.

“Telangana’s energy policy, particularly the Open Access model, has been instrumental in attracting investments. Companies have committed over ₹1 lakh crore in data center projects alone,” the Chief Minister stated. He added that simplified approval processes and strategic land allocations have contributed to the state securing investments worth ₹1.8 lakh crore in the past 13 months.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that despite attempts by detractors to create doubts about Telangana’s investment potential, the unwavering confidence of investors has thwarted such efforts. Companies like Amazon, Sun Petrochemicals, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL have entered agreements with the state.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to granting swift approvals and providing the necessary administrative support to ensure the seamless execution of these projects. He noted that these investments would lead to significant employment opportunities in Telangana.

As part of its vision, the Telangana government is striving to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy. Additionally, agreements with the Singapore government on skill development aim to enhance technical expertise among the youth.

Revanth Reddy concluded by urging critics to verify the state’s investment agreements and focus on constructive dialogue, while thanking the media for disseminating these developments to the public.