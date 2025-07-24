Telangana Commits to 42% BC Reservations in Local Elections; CM Revanth Reddy Slams BJP for Obstruction

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the state government's strong commitment to conducting local body elections with 42% reservations for Backward Classes (BCs). Speaking to the media at his official residence in Delhi, he emphasized that the government is determined to implement the reservation policy despite opposition from the BJP and delay from the Centre in approving key bills.

Revanth stated that the High Court has directed the state to conduct local elections within 90 days (by the end of September) and finalize the reservation structure within 30 days (by the end of July). He accused the Central Government of deliberately stalling the approval of two crucial bills passed by the Telangana Legislative Assembly related to BC reservations in education, employment, and local bodies.

To press for the passage of these bills during the ongoing Parliament session, Revanth said the Telangana government will meet Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday morning to explain the state's methodology and findings from the Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey. The same evening, a PowerPoint presentation will be made to Congress MPs from both Houses to provide a detailed account of the caste survey data and its implications.

Revanth recalled that the Telangana Assembly had witnessed support from BJP, BRS, CPI, and AIMIM for the 42% BC reservation bill. He criticized Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay for using Muslim reservations as an excuse to block BC quotas. The Chief Minister challenged the BJP by pointing out that Muslim reservations are already in effect in BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and dared BJP leaders to cancel those if they truly oppose them.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's past interview where he acknowledged Muslim reservations in Gujarat, Revanth questioned whether the BJP would suspend Shah for endorsing the same policy they now criticize.

The Chief Minister also declared that Telangana’s caste-based survey, started on February 4, 2024, and completed by February 4, 2025, has been placed before the Legislative Assembly for approval. Based on the survey, 56.4% of the state's population belongs to BCs, 17.45% are Scheduled Castes, 10.08% are Scheduled Tribes, and 10.09% belong to upper castes. Interestingly, 3.09% of respondents chose not to disclose their caste, which Revanth said was a new social development in the state.

He stressed that individual details from the survey will not be disclosed, as doing so would violate the Data Privacy Act. The state government handed the survey data to an independent advisory committee of experts, who have submitted their report. This report will be reviewed by the state cabinet before being tabled in the Assembly.

Revanth hailed Telangana’s caste enumeration model as a role model for the country and urged the Centre to adopt Telangana’s roadmap for nationwide implementation. He recalled that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi had promised caste enumeration, and Telangana became the first state to fulfill that commitment upon coming to power.

Looking ahead, Revanth said the 2029 Lok Sabha elections will serve as a litmus test for OBC reservations. Drawing a parallel with the farmers’ protest, he noted that the Centre was forced to repeal the controversial farm laws and similarly had to accept Telangana’s lead on caste census.

He also pointed out that the introduction of 10% reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) has rendered the earlier 50% reservation cap irrelevant, strengthening Telangana’s case for higher BC quotas.

On another issue, Revanth said the state is actively considering removing the two-child norm currently in place for local body elections. Responding to a query about the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Revanth expressed surprise and called it unfortunate. He urged that the Vice President post should now be given to Telangana.

He criticized the BJP for sidelining BC leaders, stating that former Union Minister Dattatreya was made Governor and his position handed over to Kishan Reddy, while BJP leader Sanjay was removed as state party chief. He suggested that correcting this injustice by nominating Dattatreya as Vice President would be a fitting move. Though the final decision lies with the Congress leadership, Revanth said he would personally support Dattatreya’s candidacy if given a chance.

The meeting also discussed political and policy strategies with participation from key leaders and advisors, including Shabbir Ali, Harkar Venu Gopal Rao, MPs Mallu Ravi, Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy, Ramasahayam Raghurami Reddy, Porika Balram Naik, Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy, Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, Dr. Kadiyam Kavya, Suresh Shetkar, and Anil Kumar Yadav.