Telangana Cong's second list triggers dissent, resignations

Hyderabad: The second list of candidates announced by the Congress for Telangana Assembly elections has triggered resignations and open revolt by leaders unhappy over denial of tickets.

Some of the leaders publicly broke down while others vowed to enter the fray as rebels or on the tickets of other parties to defeat the official candidates of the party.

Ever since the Central Election Committee of the party announced a second list of 45 candidates on Friday night, the party circles witnessed high drama with some aspirants failing to get the tickets breaking down before their supporters.

With the Congress fielding many defectors, this has led to dissidence among loyalists who were aspirants for tickets. Angry over the party fielding former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad, former MLA P. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy announced his resignation from the Congress.

Son of former Congress Legislature Party (CLP) P. Janardhan Reddy, Vishn Vardhan Reddy was a strong contender for the ticket.

He is likely to contest as an independent or on the ticket of BJP. Congress has fielded Vishnu Vardhan’s sister Vijaya Reddy from Khairatabad but fielded Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills.

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy's supporters staged a protest at Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan over allotment of ticket to Azharuddin.

Tension prevailed at the Congress office, as they tried to barge into the office by breaking the lock to the main gate with boulders.

They raised slogans against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and set afire party posters and banners.

Upset over the party denying ticket to him, senior leader G. Vengal Rao resigned from the party.

He was aspiring ticket from Kukatpally but the party fielded Bandi Ramesh.

He broke down during a meeting with his supporters. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary M. Saraswathi, who was aspiring for a ticket from Asifabad constituency in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, announced that he will resign from the party. Alleging that the party leadership has done injustice to the tribals, she vowed to work for the defeat of Shyam Naik, fielded by the party.

Saraswathi alleged that TPCC president Revanth Reddy sold the ticket to Shyam Naik. E. Venkat Ram Reddy, who failed to get a ticket for Parkal in Warangal district, has announced that he will contest as an independent.

With the Congress party deciding to field former MLA R. Prakash Reddy, who had quit BJP to join Congress only a few days ago, Venkat Ram Reddy held an emergency meeting with his supporters and decided to contest as an independent. Janga Raghava Redy has expressed unhappiness over the party denying him ticket from Warangal West constituency.

He has given a two-day ultimatum to the high command. The party has announced the candidature of N. Rajender Reddy.

In Munugode, supporters of ticket aspirant Chalamala Krishna Reddy burnt the effigy of Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy.

They slammed the leadership for fielding Raj Gopal Reddy hours after he resigned from BJP to return to Congress. Raj Gopal Reddy had quit from Congress and also MLA last year to join BJP but lost the by-poll. Krishna Reddy held a meeting with his supporters and he is likely to enter the fray as an independent.

After failing to get party ticket from Yellareddy constituency, Subhash Reddy lashed out at the party leadership.

He gave a warning to Revanth Reddy and also to K. Madan Mohan Rao, who has been fielded by the party. Upset over the party denying him the ticket, he broke down before his supporters.

A supporters of Subhash Reddy also attempted self immolation.

Rakesh poured petrol on himself but others present there stopped him from taking the extreme step.

Former MLA Erra Sekhar has announced that he will contest as a rebel candidate in Jadcherla constituency.

The party has announced J. Anirudh Reddy as its candidate. Sekhar alleged that the ticket was not allotted on the basis of survey.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 100 out of 119 Assembly seats.