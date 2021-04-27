Telangana Covid-19 Update: A Total Of 10,122 New Positive Cases Get Added To The List In Last 24 Hours

Corona positive cases continue to rise in Telangana. The virus is spreading rapidly day by day and recently we have also seen Telangana Chief Minister KCR and Party President KTR getting in contact with this virus.

Here we have jotted down the daily positive cases report on Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, 10,122 positive cases have been reported, according to the state health department's health bulletin. The latest outbreak has killed at least 52 people. Newly 6446 victims have recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are over 69,221 active cases across the state. With the newly registered cases, the total number of cases in the state has reached 4,11,905. So far 3,40,590 people have recovered from corona infection. The highest number of recently registered cases was in 1440 GHMC. Corona tests were performed on 99,638 people yesterday, the health ministry said. Currently, the state has a recovery rate of 82.68 per cent.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has shared the Covid-19 positive cases media bulletin through social media and also asked people to stay safe and stay home.





According to this tweet, out of 10,122 positive cases in the last 24 hours, 1440 were reported from Hyderabad GHMC, 621 from Rangareddy, 369 from Karimnagar, 262 from Sangareddy.

751 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 469 from Nalgonda, 424 from Khammam, 653 from Warangal Urban, 498 from Nizamabad, 303 from Suryapet, 262 from Sangareddy, 230 from Siddipept, 202 from Mahabubabad, 225 from Rajanna Sircilla, 169 from Peddapalli, 174 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 195 from Mancherial, 279 from Kamareddy, 278 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 417 from Mahabubnagar, 160 from Jangaon, 257 from Nagar Kurnool, 129 from Nirmal, 229 from Medak, 157 from Wanaparthy, 31 from Bhupalpally, 129 from Vikarabad, 101 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 140 from Adilabad, 79 from Mulugu and 38 from Narayanpet.

The Government also suggested the people to stay safe and stay home to avoid getting in contact with this deadly virus.