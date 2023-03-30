Telangana: ED registers a case in data theft case and starts probe

It is known that the case of data theft has become a sensation across the country including Telangana. However, recently a key development has taken place in this case as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED has registered a case based on the FIR of the Cyberabad police in this case.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police cracked the biggest data theft case in the country and have arrested a six-member gang for selling people's personal data. As many as 16.80 crore people across the country have been found to have had their data stolen. With this, the Telangana government has been alerted and a SIT was formed under the leadership of an IPS officer to investigate the case.



Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra explained the details of the data theft to the media. Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra disclosed the facts revealed in the investigation of the data theft case to the media. It has been found that the credit card issuing agency of many banks is involved in the data theft scam. The data of nearly 4 lakh people who applied for insurance and loans in various companies and banks has been stolen.

It was concluded that sensitive data of defense and army employees were also stolen. It has been clarified that the personal data of 7 lakh Facebook and Twitter users, their IDs and passwords have been stolen by cyber criminals.