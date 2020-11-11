Telangana Education Board Takes A Key Decision On Inter And 10th Class Exams

Amid Covid-19 pandemic rapid spread, Telangana Education Board has taken a key decision on Tenth and Inter 2021 examinations. The education board is thinking to conduct the Inter examinations by the end of April 2021 and Tenth class exams in May, 2021. Along with these board examinations, officials are also planning to conduct other important entrance examinations in May itself.

According to the sources, the Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education Chitra Ramachandran has also issued instructions to the authorities.

If the tenth class exams start in the end of April, they will be completed by 10th May. Then the inter examinations will be commenced. According to the academic calendar previously announced by the Inter Board, the Inter examinations should begin from March 24. Thus, Chitra Ramachandran has recently has given orders to all the officials to check the possibilities of conducting the exams in the month of May.

If the schools and colleges start from 1st December, it takes at least 5 months to complete the syllabus thus the Government intends to conduct examinations in May, 2021.

No Chance To Make Changes In The Question Paper

It seems that the Department of Education has decided not to make any changes in the inter-question papers. Officials feel that it will be difficult for students to excel in national and state-level entrance exams if the changes made in the question papers. At the same time, tenth students will be given more choice than they have so far in the question papers.