Telangana Government Allocates 35 Acres for Key Infrastructure Projects in Gadwal

Gadwal: Government Allocates 35 Acres for Construction of Government Buildings and Substations in Gadwal

Gadwal MLA Shri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Expresses Gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy and Ministers

MLA to Perform Bhoomi Puja Soon

As part of the ongoing development in the Gadwal Assembly constituency, the Telangana State Government has issued Government Orders (GOs) allocating approximately 35 acres of land for the construction of various government buildings and electricity substations.

This move marks a major milestone in strengthening the public infrastructure in the region and is expected to significantly improve administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

According to the details shared, the allocated land will be utilized for the construction of the following facilities:

Electricity Substations catering to multiple mandals

Electricity Warehouses for storing power-related materials

Electric Equipment Sub-stores for the maintenance and supply of tools and spare parts

Godown (Warehouse) Infrastructure to support storage needs

PACS (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society) Building

Paddy Procurement Center to aid farmers during procurement seasons

BC Study Circle Building to provide study and training facilities for Backward Class students

District Women’s Federation Building for women empowerment activities

DTO/RTO/UO Office Complex for transport and administrative services

RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institute) Building to promote skill development and self-employment opportunities in rural areas

33/11 KV Substation specifically for the upcoming 100-bed Government Hospital

Gadwal MLA Shri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy expressed happiness over this landmark development. He extended heartfelt thanks to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, as well as the district in-charge minister and the respective departmental ministers for their efforts in making this possible.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA assured the public that the Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the new constructions will be performed soon. He also mentioned that the construction works will be undertaken at the earliest and completed swiftly to bring these public service facilities into the hands of the people.

This development is expected to boost Gadwal’s infrastructure and administrative capacity, providing better services in electricity, healthcare, agriculture, transport, education, and rural development.

The initiative reflects the government's focus on balanced regional growth and public welfare, and it aligns with the broader vision of strengthening grassroots governance and facilities in rural Telangana.