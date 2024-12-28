Telangana government grants extended timings for pubs and parties on the eve

As the New Year celebrations approach, the Telangana government has announced a series of relaxations aimed at boosting festivities and the state’s revenue. In a move that is sure to delight partygoers, the government has granted special permissions for wine shops and bars to remain open longer than usual on December 31st.

According to orders issued by the Excise Department, wine shops will be allowed to operate until midnight, while bars and restaurants can continue serving customers until 1 am. This extended operating window is expected to significantly increase the state's revenue, as the demand for alcohol surges during the festive season.

In addition to the relaxed timings, the government has given the green light to pubs, parties, and other special events in Hyderabad. However, event organizers have been advised to take strict precautions to ensure the celebrations remain safe and drug-free. Authorities will monitor these events closely to prevent the consumption of illegal substances and any other untoward incidents.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits will see a variety of events approved, but organizers are required to follow specific guidelines. These include ensuring tight security measures at pubs and party venues, to ensure the safety of revelers. Government officials have made it clear that they will maintain zero tolerance for excessive drinking or the use of banned substances like drugs, with penalties for violators.

The Telangana government’s primary objective with these measures is to ensure that people can celebrate the arrival of 2024 in a safe and joyous manner. The Excise Department’s decision to extend operating hours and permit special events is designed to support responsible celebrations while also promoting the state’s economic growth.

While Hyderabad and other cities in Telangana gear up for a night of festivities, the government expects a notable increase in revenue from the extended operations. This one-day spike in business could have a significant positive impact on the state’s coffers.

As New Year's Eve draws closer, both revelers and authorities are preparing for a night of fun, responsibility, and celebration under the guidance of these new permissions and regulations. The key message is clear: Enjoy the night responsibly, and let the good times roll into 2024.