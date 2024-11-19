Live
Telangana Government Takes Decision on Reservoir Silt Removal
Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to undertake silt removal from its reservoirs, in line with the central government's water management policies. The decision aims to improve water storage capacity and enhance the efficiency of irrigation systems in the state.
Under the pilot project, the state's Irrigation Department has been granted permission to begin silt removal from one of the major reservoirs. This initiative, according to officials, is in alignment with the central Ministry of Jal Shakti's guidelines and is expected to serve as a model for future projects across the state.
The move comes as part of the Telangana government's ongoing efforts to address the growing demand for water resources and enhance the sustainability of its irrigation infrastructure. Silt accumulation in reservoirs has long been a problem, reducing their water-holding capacity and hindering the overall water supply system.
The pilot project will test the viability of large-scale silt removal techniques and provide valuable insights into improving reservoir management. If successful, the initiative could be expanded to other reservoirs across the state, benefiting agriculture and irrigation needs in Telangana.