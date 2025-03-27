Telangana MLAs thank CM Revanth Reddy for resolution on Gorboli language

Live
Hyderabad : Several MLAs met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to express their gratitude for the state legislature's unanimous approval of a resolution urging the central government to include the Gorboli language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.
Tribal MLAs Balu Naik, Ramchander Naik, and Ramdas Naik, along with other public representatives, visited the chief minister in the Assembly chamber to congratulate him on the historic decision. Gorboli, the mother tongue of the Banjara and Lambada communities, has long been a cultural aspiration for these groups.
The resolution was introduced by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and received unanimous support in the Assembly. The move is seen as a significant step towards preserving and promoting the linguistic heritage of Telangana’s Banjara and Lambada communities.
The inclusion of Gorboli in the Eighth Schedule would grant it official recognition, paving the way for its development and integration into education and governance. The decision has been widely welcomed by community leaders and linguistic activists.