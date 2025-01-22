Telangana Pavilion cynosure of all eyes at Davos WEF meet

Hyderabad: Telangana pavilion was declared open at the World Economic Forum annual conference in Davos.

The pavilion was opened alongside the inauguration of the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos jointly by Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, State IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, and Kerala State Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeev.

In the first meeting at Telangana Pavilion Tarek Sultan, Chairman, Agility met Sridhar Babu. The Minister said that the government’s focus is on farmers and increasing their income in a sustainable manner.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is leading the State delegation at the 55th annual meet of the World Economic Forum. The discussions at the three-day meet this year are being held under the theme ‘Industries in Intelligent Age’.

Minister Sridhar Babu also met Su Le, Chief Growth Officer, SambaNova and discussed the potential of investing in Telangana in the semiconductor industry.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova has built an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform which serves as a backbone for AI innovation and harnessing deep learning capabilities. The talks were very encouraging and positive.

Sridhar Babu welcomed and met Khalid Mohammed Al-Salem, His Excellency, Federal Minister, and President of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, at the Telangana Pavillion. During their friendly meeting, they discussed a variety of issues and scope for working together and the opportunities for investment into the Telangana Rising vision. His Excellency assured the Minister that Saudi Arabia as a country was keen to find the best investment opportunities that also align to the values like sustainability, and long-term impact on people and environment.

Sridhar Babu held detailed discussions with the MTC Group on expanding their Hub-and-Spoke model to Telangana.

The Mitsui Japan group holds 25 per cent equity in the MTC Group. Discussions detailed various plans and projects, and efforts will begin soon to identify land for their investments in Telangana.