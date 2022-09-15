Telangana role model for nation in social welfare education: Koppula Eshwar

Hyderabad: Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar said Telangana has become a role model for the country by running 238 social welfare residential institutions for children and 30 exclusive women degree colleges for SC women, a major transformative step in helping poor women to rise above poverty.

Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Harish Rao and Srinivas Yadav felicitated 240 social welfare residential students, who came out with flying colours in the NEET and JEE Mains and Advanced entrance exams of 2022 at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCR HRD) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Ministers also felicitated principals and teachers with shawls and heaped praise on them for their dedicated service in shaping the future of marginalised students. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Koppula Eshwar said that close to 160 students would get seats in MBBS and 130 students in premier IITs/NITs in this academic year, a remarkable feat by the students from the less privileged communities.By scoring excellent ranks, the students made their poor parents as well as the Telangana State proud, Koppula Eshwar said.

Finance Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana is the first State in the country to run a whopping 973 welfare residential educational institutions with huge budgetary allocations.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving top priority to education of SC, ST, BC and other poor children and the number of residential educational institutions has increased to 973 from a mere 290 since the formation of the State.

Harish Rao said in a first of its kind, the Chief Minister has sanctioned social welfare residential law college, PG colleges, Sainik school, and armed forces preparatory degree college for women, a major step towards educational empowerment of poor children. He called upon the students to get inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar's life and pay back to society in a big way.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister has informed that the State government will bear the entire cost of education of G Varshini, who secured 1,439 rank in IIT Advanced exam, if Varshini decides to pursue studies either in abroad or India.

TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose while congratulating the toppers said the credit for shaping the career of students and producing a large number of rankers year after year goes to the dedicated teachers.

He said the State government's policy of providing top-notch NEET and IIT coaching facilities to medical and engineering aspirants had played a crucial role in producing a large number of NEET and IIT rankers.