Telangana Sets Aside Rs. 190 Crore for Temple Development in 2025-26 Budget

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set aside ₹190 crore for the Endowments Department in the 2025-26 budget, reinforcing its commitment to the comprehensive development of major temples across the state.

This funding is expected to support temple renovation, infrastructure upgrades, and improved facilities for devotees. The initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of preserving cultural heritage while enhancing religious tourism in Telangana.

Officials indicate that a portion of the funds will be directed towards restoring ancient temples, improving amenities at pilgrimage sites, and organising spiritual and cultural programmes. The move is likely to boost local economies, particularly in towns where temple tourism plays a crucial role.

With the state’s temples attracting thousands of devotees annually, the government’s investment is seen as a step towards not only preserving religious traditions but also promoting Telangana as a key destination for spiritual tourism. Further details on specific projects and beneficiary sites are expected to be announced in the coming months.