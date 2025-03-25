Telangana speaker raises concerns over Conocarpus trees in Haritha Haaram initiative

Hyderabad: A discussion on the Haritha Haaram afforestation programme sparked debate in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar expressing concerns over the widespread planting of Conocarpus trees.

During the session, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy mentioned the previous government’s achievements, stating that 200 crore saplings had been planted under the programme, leading to a 7% increase in forest cover across the state. However, Speaker Prasad Kumar countered this by pointing out that a significant portion of these plantings consisted of Conocarpus trees, which he described as harmful to the environment.

The Speaker warned that these trees pose a risk to oxygen production and do not provide a natural habitat for birds. While the BRS MLA defended the initiative, arguing that only a limited number of Conocarpus trees were planted, Prasad Kumar maintained that their presence was substantial. He further noted that these trees are commonly seen along highways, road dividers, and other locations, urging the government to take immediate steps to remove them.

These remarks have reignited discussions on the ecological impact of Conocarpus trees and their suitability for large-scale afforestation in Telangana.