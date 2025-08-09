Telangana to Boost Solar Power: Deputy CM Directs Collectors to Expedite Installation on Government Buildings

Gadwal: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the entire Cabinet has decided to significantly expand solar power generation in the state.

On Saturday, speaking from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat, the Deputy CM conducted a review meeting with District Collectors on two key initiatives — installation of solar power plants on government buildings and implementation of the Indira Solar Tribal Development Scheme on ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) lands.

During the meeting, the Deputy CM directed all District Collectors to send parking area and canteen layout plans of their collectorate offices to Hyderabad. Since all district collectorate buildings have been constructed using the same design pattern, the required designs for installing solar power plants will be sent from Hyderabad to ensure uniformity.

He stated that solar power plants will be installed in all government offices across the state, ranging from Gram Panchayat buildings to the State Secretariat, to produce electricity on a large scale. Collectors were instructed to submit all required details for solar plant installation to the Principal Secretary of the Energy Department within a week.

In addition to government offices, solar power plants will also be installed on the rooftops of government schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, and higher educational institutions. The Deputy CM asked Collectors to send detailed lists of such buildings at the earliest.

Referring to the Indira Solar Tribal Development Scheme, he said the government is implementing it as a prestigious program and urged Collectors to avoid any delays, ensuring that all relevant details are sent within the stipulated time.

Officials from the Energy Department also participated in the video conference alongside the District Collectors.