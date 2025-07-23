Telangana to launch sample survey for upcoming census

Hyderabad: Telangana state is set to launch a sample survey (pre-test) for the upcoming Population Census – 2027 in September this year. This pilot project will utilise advanced technology and dedicated apps to conduct the survey across two mandals and one municipality within the state.

During the month-long pre-test, central and state authorities will meticulously study the challenges encountered, in preparation for the main nationwide survey scheduled for March 2027.

Official sources indicate that three key applications – House Listing, Population Census, and Digital Layout Map apps – will be deployed for the sample survey. The government will strategically select the mandals based on their diversified demography, with a particular focus on remote habitations and tribal villages. Census officials will submit their list of proposed mandals to the central authorities for finalisation, who will then provide comprehensive training to local government officials, who will serve as enumerators and monitoring staff.

GPS technology will also be incorporated to verify the prompt performance of enumerators and supervisors in the field, underlining the extensive use of digital technology in this sample survey. During the process, enumerators will also identify specific challenges associated with surveying areas located in difficult terrain.

The State Government will meticulously compile the data from the sample survey and document all challenges faced during its execution. This comprehensive report will then be submitted to the Union Government, informing the planning and execution of the full national census.