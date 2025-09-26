Telangana to replicate TN’s popular ‘breakfast scheme’ for schoolkids



Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that his government will be implementing a ‘breakfast scheme’ on the lines of Tamil Nadu in government schools from next academic year.

Revanth Reddy, who was the chief guest at Tamil Nadu’s Excellence Education programme held in Chennai to launch various schemes for students along with Tamil Nadu’s CM M K Stalin, said that Telangana draws inspiration from its southern neighbour which has already made its mark through different initiatives including mid-day meals. “It’s heart touching to know that Tamil Nadu has implemented the CM’s breakfast scheme. From this event I am announcing that drawing inspiration from Tamil Nadu, Telangana will implement this from next academic year,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister Breakfast Scheme (CMBS) is a Tamil Nadu government initiative that provides nutritious breakfast on school working days to primary school children (grades 1-5) in government schools across the state, aiming to improve their health and nutrition. Launched in phases, the scheme initially targeted areas with high anemia rates and economically backward blocks and is expanding to cover all village and town panchayats. The preparation and serving of the breakfast are managed by women’s self-help groups.

Listing out the flagship programmes being undertaken by the Telangana government, Revanth Reddy said that his government has prioritised sports besides skill development. He said the government was coming up with a sports university and sports academy. While emphasising the historic cultural relationship between the two southern States, he offered an opportunity for sports students and coaches from Tamil Nadu in Sports University. “Telangana and Tamil Nadu now have the responsibility of bringing the first Olympic gold medal in 2028,” Telangana CM said while recalling his visit to South Korea, which won 13 gold medals in the Paris olympics.

The Tamil Nadu CM and his Telangana counterpart together inaugurated the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for the academic year 2025-26 in order to benefit the first year college students – the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ and ‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ schemes for college going women and men respectively, is set to benefit 2,65,318 students this year, who are fresh beneficiaries, according to the government. The Stalin-led DMK government, in order to highlight its work on education, hosted a grand event that showcased the state government’s flagship initiatives and achievements in the field of education.