Telangana: Tractor driver dies in mishap
Narayanpet: One person died on the spot when an overloaded tractor overturned near Gundumal village of Kosgi mandal in Narayanpet district on Tuesday.
According to Kosgi police, Krishna (23) was driving a tractor loaded with sand at a high speed and he couldn't control the vehicle at a curve. The tractor fell turtle in a roadside pit. Eyewitnesses said that the driver fell on the road and died on the spot with severe head injuries.
Police shifted the body to Kosgi Government Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and investigation is on.
