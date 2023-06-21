  • Menu
Telangana Welcomes first monsoon showers

Highlights

First showers of monsoon brought relief to denizens.

First showers of monsoon brought relief to denizens. Though caught off guard people enjoyed the showers and heaved sigh of relief from scortching summer which never seemed to end. IMD officials say that monsoon is now round the corner and other parts of state is likely to get showers in next 24 to 48 hours.




