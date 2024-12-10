Live
- Oppn ready to attack govt inside the House, organisations protest outside
- Basavanna taught us that compassion is the essence of religion: CM
- LoP in LS tool of foreign powers; contributes to bring instability in nation: Nadda
- Bangladesh's Rs 161 crore-unpaid electricity bill to Tripura
- Tension at Jalpalli as Mohan Babu's Residence Becomes a Flashpoint
- K’taka govt announces three-day mourning over S.M. Krishna’s demise
- Rabindra Mahato unanimously elected Jharkhand Assembly Speaker for second straight term
- AP Municipal Minister Inspects Jindal Waste-to-Energy Project in Palnadu District
- Did Mohan Babu Expel Manchu Manoj and His Wife From His House? Manoj Responds
- S&P Global Ratings projects 6.8 pc growth for Indian economy in FY25
Just In
Hyderabad : High drama unfolded at actor Mohan Babu's residence in Jalpalli on Tuesday as a confrontation erupted between the entourages of his sons, Vishnu and Manoj.
The situation escalated when Manoj's followers allegedly attempted to enter Mohan Babu's house, leading to a clash with Vishnu’s security team. Vishnu’s bouncers and followers blocked Manoj’s group from gaining access, resulting in a heated exchange.
Details about the cause of the conflict remain unclear, but the incident has drawn considerable attention due to the prominent status of the family in the Telugu film industry. Sources indicate that tensions between the siblings may have contributed to the altercation.
Local police were alerted to the situation and are monitoring the developments closely. Further updates are awaited regarding the resolution of the dispute. The public and fans of the Manchu family are hopeful for an amicable settlement to avoid further escalation of the issue.