Tension at Jalpalli as Mohan Babu's Residence Becomes a Flashpoint

Hyderabad : High drama unfolded at actor Mohan Babu's residence in Jalpalli on Tuesday as a confrontation erupted between the entourages of his sons, Vishnu and Manoj.

The situation escalated when Manoj's followers allegedly attempted to enter Mohan Babu's house, leading to a clash with Vishnu’s security team. Vishnu’s bouncers and followers blocked Manoj’s group from gaining access, resulting in a heated exchange.

Details about the cause of the conflict remain unclear, but the incident has drawn considerable attention due to the prominent status of the family in the Telugu film industry. Sources indicate that tensions between the siblings may have contributed to the altercation.

Local police were alerted to the situation and are monitoring the developments closely. Further updates are awaited regarding the resolution of the dispute. The public and fans of the Manchu family are hopeful for an amicable settlement to avoid further escalation of the issue.