  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Terms auction of Kancha Gachibowli lands ‘mindless’

Terms auction of Kancha Gachibowli lands ‘mindless’
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday criticised the Congress government’s decision to sell 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli...

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday criticised the Congress government’s decision to sell 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli stating that it was a mindless decision which will deprive the city of a major lung space.

The BRS leader pointed out that a day before, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy falsely claimed in the Assembly that there were no animals on that land. According to the students and faculty, University of Hyderabad campus was home to over 700 species of flowering plants, 10 species of mammals, 15 species of reptiles, and over 200 species of birds, in addition to rock formations that date back over a billion years.

“It is unfortunate that the Telangana Congress government has decided to destroy a thriving natural habitat to build high-rise buildings and shopping centres. I urge the Telangana government to immediately halt this reckless destruction,” said KTR.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick