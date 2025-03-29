Terms auction of Kancha Gachibowli lands ‘mindless’

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday criticised the Congress government’s decision to sell 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli stating that it was a mindless decision which will deprive the city of a major lung space.

The BRS leader pointed out that a day before, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy falsely claimed in the Assembly that there were no animals on that land. According to the students and faculty, University of Hyderabad campus was home to over 700 species of flowering plants, 10 species of mammals, 15 species of reptiles, and over 200 species of birds, in addition to rock formations that date back over a billion years.

“It is unfortunate that the Telangana Congress government has decided to destroy a thriving natural habitat to build high-rise buildings and shopping centres. I urge the Telangana government to immediately halt this reckless destruction,” said KTR.