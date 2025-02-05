TG asks Centre to take up caste survey across India

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding the Centre to take up caste survey across the country. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the caste survey conducted by the Telangana government would be a tool to prevail upon the Centre for such caste surveys across the country and the Congress would raise the demand in the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

The Chief Minister informed the House during the special session of the Assembly that the population of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities have increased in the state.

He said the survey began on November 6, 2024 and completed on December 25 within 50 days and at the end of the survey, the total no of households surveyed in the state were 1,12,15,134 (Rural - 66,99,602 and Urban - 45,15,532) against 1,15,71,457 households that were originally listed. This puts the survey coverage at 96.9 per cent. A total number of households not surveyed due to various reasons were 3,56,323. A majority of the not-surveyed households were in GHMC and other urban areas, he said.

Based on the families registered in the survey, the CM said a total of 3,54,77,554 individuals were surveyed in the state. The Scheduled Castes (SCs) constitute 61,84,319 individuals, constituting 17.43 per cent, the Scheduled Tribes 37,05,929 individuals, constituting 10.45 per cent. The Backward Classes (BCs) excluding Muslim minorities 1,64,09,179 individuals, constituting 46.25 per cent. Muslim minorities 44,57,012 individuals, constituting 12.56 per cent. Among the Muslim minorities, BCs: 35,76,588 individuals, constituting 10.08 per cent. Among Muslim minorities, OCs- 8,80,424 individuals, constituting 2.48 per cent. The Other Castes (OCs) 56,01,539 individuals constituting 15.79 per cent of the total. Among OCs, Muslim minorities: 8,80,424 individuals, constituting 2.48 per cent of the total. OCs excluding Muslim minorities 47,21,115 individuals, constituting 13.31 per cent of the total.

Revanth said the data collected through this survey would be used to formulate evidence-based policies for the welfare of the weaker sections. “This initiative reflects our commitment to equitable growth and addressing the diverse needs of Telangana’s populace. It marks a new era of governance driven by data, inclusivity, and transparency,” said Revanth Reddy.