TGCHE presents Major Dhyan Chand Excellence Awards to sports educators

In tribute to the legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, the Telangana Higher Education Council, in association with the Telangana Citizens Council State Branch, hosted a commemorative event at Masab Tank to mark National Sports Day. The occasion saw the presentation of the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Excellency Award 2025 to distinguished professors and majors who have made significant contributions to sports education and youth development.

Professor Itikala Purushottam, Vice Chairman of the Telangana Higher Education Council, addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of sports in shaping a progressive and healthy society. He encouraged young athletes and students to work diligently to elevate Telangana’s status in the national sports landscape, envisioning Hyderabad as a global hub for athletic excellence. He also highlighted the role of sports in reducing mental stress and promoting overall well-being. Lion Dr. Komatireddy Gopal Reddy, Advisor to the National Environment Conservation Council and a renowned environmentalist, graced the event as the guest of honour. He paid homage to Major Dhyan Chand’s legacy, describing him as a sporting icon who mesmerized the world with his hockey prowess and brought glory to India.

Etta Udayashree, Secretary of the Telangana Citizens Council, shared insights into the organization’s four-decade-long journey in promoting sports and narrated the inspiring life story of Major Dhyan Chand, underscoring his discipline, dedication, and impact on Indian sports.

The Major Dhyan Chand Excellency Award 2025 was conferred upon several eminent figures in the field of physical education, including Professor K. Deepala, Professor M. Sridevi, Major K. A. Sivaprasad, Dr. Syed Farooq Kamal, Dr. G. Kondal Reddy, and Major Dr. Syed Siddiq Hasan. Each recipient was honoured with a shawl, garland, memento, and a certificate of appreciation by Professor Purushottam.

In a message Dr. Rajnarayana Mudiraj, President of the Telangana Citizens Council State Branch, praised the government’s initiatives to support athletes and urged youth to seize opportunities in the sports sector, including employment schemes offered by both central and state governments.

The event coordinators G. Venugopal, B. Surya, Mohammed Akhter Sharif, and Chintaparthi Swathi, reiterated the importance of nurturing sports culture among students and youth.