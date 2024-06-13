Live
TGPSC releases Group-1 Prelims exam Key, seeks objections by June 17
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the Group-1 Prelims exam preliminary Key
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the Group-1 Prelims exam preliminary Key. Candidates can raise objections on the key till the 17th of this month. The mains exams are scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27 this year.
All relevant information and updates regarding the examinations can be found on the official website of TGPSC, https://www.tspsc.gov.in/. Candidates are advised to visit the website for complete details and any further notifications.
The TGPSC has also announced that the main examinations will begin from October 21.
