TGUGCET 2020 - Last date extended
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSTWREIS) Secretary has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission into first year degree courses in social and tribal welfare residential degree colleges for the academic year 2020-2021.
The last date for submission of online applications is January 8, according to a press release issued by Secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar.
7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT