This time also, TRS may not celebrate Formation Day 

Hyderabad: Corona pandemic has once again affected TRS Formation Day celebrations, which had planned a huge public meeting with six lakh people to mark the completion of two decades of the formation of the party. But the leaders said that there was no situation to hold plenary for third year in a row.

The party celebrates Formation Day on April 27 and also takes up plenary and public meetings. With less than a week left for the Formation Day, there is no talk of either the plenary or the proposed public meeting. In a meeting of the party leaders a couple of months back, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced that there would be a huge public meeting with six lakh people to mark the completion of two decades of the formation of the party. However, the situation has changed since then with spurge in the Covid-19 positive cases in the State.

According to sources, the party has not yet taken a decision on the plenary but there are chances of celebrating the Formation Day in a simple manner. A senior TRS leader said that the party may take up plenary with limited numbers either on Zoom meeting or have small meetings with important leaders in Telangana Bhavan. However, he said that it would depend on the decision of Chief Minister KCR. "Organising a public meeting will not be possible in the present situation. The public meeting can be taken up after the coronavirus cases decrease and normalcy restored," said the TRS leader.

The party's plenary has been cancelled two times during the last two years. During the year 2019, the party cancelled the plenary with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner and in 2020 corona pandemic and lockdown had affected the celebrations. During the previous year, the TRS leaders hoisted party flag at Telangana Bhavan and had asked the leaders and cadre to do social service and distribute masks to the people.