Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Mahbubnagar: An ailing patient S Chennaiah from Ramannapally village under Hanwada mandal in Mahbubnagar district received a financial aid of Rs 2.50 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. Read More

2. Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar handed over pattas to 263 BHK house beneficiaries at Tekulapalli KCR Towers here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that in the first phase around 1,000 beneficiaries received pattas. Around 1,250 double-bedroom houses were built on 11 acres as a gated community by spending Rs6 lakh on each house. All kinds of facilities like electricity, internal roads, drinking water and drains have been provided along with a primary health centre and Anganwadi centre. Read More

3. Kothagudem: Gautampur Panchayat has won first place in the Arogya Panchayat category at the national level competitions held recently. President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the Arogya Panchayat Award to District Collector Anudeep, Sarpanch Podiyam Sujatha, and Secretary Jakkampudi Sharmila on Monday. Read More

4. Warangal: Telangana region that languished in the united Andhra Pradesh regime has made a rapid progress after the bifurcation, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at the BRS cadres' Atmeeya Sammelanam in Hanumakonda on Monday, Vinay said that his constituency witnessed a stunted growth due to paucity of funds before 2014. "Since the formation of Telangana, funds started to flow in constantly, leading to all round development of the State," the Chief Whip said. The Warangal West constituency barely received Rs 5 crore funds in the undivided State, and it's other way around after 2014, he said. Read More

5. Karimnagar: Husnabad MLA Voditala Sathish Kumar inaugurated the primary school developed at a cost of Rs 16.52 lakh under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in Errabelli village of Veleru mandal in the district on Monday. Read More



