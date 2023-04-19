Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates

1. Nalgonda : District Medical and Health Officer Kondalarao stated that voluntary organisations should come forward to help TB patients and added that such health problems can be eradicated with collective work. Read More

2. Bhongir : Actors Manchu Lakshmi and Manoj have asked Yadadri District Collector Pamela Satpathy to take all necessary measures to improve infrastructure and educational standards in the 53 schools that they adopted under Mana Uru Manabadi last year in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Read More

3. Khammam : With the procurement of Asangi paddy has started, the police have been on alert at the border districts to stop smuggling of paddy from the neigbouring States into Telangana. Commissioner of Police Vishnu Warrier said that 24-hour continuous vigilance is being maintained at the border check posts of the district to prevent smuggling. Read More

4. Mahbubnagar : BJP State vice president G Manohar Reddy said that the irresponsible and negligence behaviour of TSPSC Board and the BRS government has ruined the hopes of more than 30 lakh unemployed youths in the State. Read More

5. Kothagudem : BJP's 8-day Palle Palleku OBC intintiki campaign" got a huge success in the district, says party's OBC district convenor K V Ranga Kiran on Tuesday. Speaking to media persons here, the BJP leader said that the programme was launched on April 6 and concluded on April 14th. The party leaders and workers of OBC worked hard for the success of the programme in the district, he added. Read More



