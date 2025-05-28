Top cop holds meet on Bakrid arrangements

Hyderabad: To ensure a peaceful and clean celebration of the Bakrid festival in Hyderabad, a coordination meeting was held on Tuesday at the Salar Jung Museum Auditorium. The meeting was chaired by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand. The meeting included officials from various government departments, such as Animal Husbandry, GHMC, RTA, TGSPDCL, and HMWSS&B.

During the meeting, CV Anand stated that checkpoints would be established around the Hyderabad City Commissionerate solely to curb the illegal transport of animals and for security reasons. He urged the public not to take the law into their own hands, emphasising that only government officials and law enforcement agencies are authorised to stop or inspect vehicles.

The Commissioner clarified that only designated police personnel, GHMC, and Animal Husbandry staff would be present at the checkpoints. He assured full cooperation from the Hyderabad city police. He concluded by stating that this coordinated mechanism, continuous cooperation, and proactive measures would greatly help in resolving any issues that may arise, ensuring all city residents celebrate a smooth, safe, and joyful Bakrid.

During the meeting, the Animal Husbandry Department and GHMC were instructed to ensure the round-the-clock availability of veterinary doctors at all checkpoints. GHMC officials were also directed to deploy street dog catching teams across all areas ahead of Bakrid. Additionally, they were asked to distribute disposal covers to every household for animal carcasses and to arrange special teams for waste and carcass collection on the day of the festival.

Moreover, the Electricity and Engineering Departments were assigned the responsibility of ensuring an uninterrupted power supply during the festival to prevent any inconvenience to the public. HMWSS&B and engineering officials were directed to monitor and maintain sewerage systems and ensure a continuous water supply during the festival.

Additionally the RTA officials were requested to ensure the availability of sufficient drivers, mechanics, and cranes in their respective areas.

Muslim religious leaders and community representatives urged everyone to dispose of animal waste only in designated areas, keep the streets clean, and cooperate with the police and other departmental officials. They stressed on upholding the city’s ‘Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb’ (composite culture) and maintaining peace is a collective responsibility.

The GHMC Zonal Commissioner elaborated on the extensive sanitation measures, including the deployment of additional sanitation teams and waste collection vehicles near wards and mosques.

He confirmed that garbage bags would be ready and GHMC officials would be actively performing their duties.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP, Law and Order; GHMC Charminar Zonal Commissioner; Raghu Prasad, RTO-2 CZ Khairatabad; Dr Malleswari, officials, numerous police and veterinary staff, along with MLAs Majid Hussain (Nampally), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Zulfiqar Ali (Charminar), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), MLC Mirza Rahmat Ali Baig, religious leaders, Qureshis, and Maulanas were also present.