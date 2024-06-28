Live
TPCC Intellectual Cell chairman all praise for CM's initiative of integrated residential schools
In a statement to the press, Shyam Mohan Anantula, senior congress leader and Chairman of TPCC Intellectual Cell, commended the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy
In a statement to the press, Shyam Mohan Anantula, senior congress leader and Chairman of TPCC Intellectual Cell, commended the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, for his groundbreaking initiative to establish "Integrated Residential Schools for OCs, BCs, SCs, STs, and Minorities" in every assembly constituency. Anantula quoted Mahatma Gandhi, stating that "Education is the best leveler of the Society", emphasizing the importance of education in achieving social, economic, and political equality.
Anantula highlighted the significance of CM Revanth Reddy's initiative in bridging the gap between different castes and religions, leading to positive socio-economic and political transformations. He praised the CM for his commitment to providing quality education to all children, irrespective of their background, drawing parallels with the inclusive education system in the United States, where "No child shall be left behind".
During a meeting attended by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, CM Revanth Reddy announced the pilot projects of Integrated Residential Schools in Kodangal and Madhira constituencies, with 20 acres of land allotted for each location. Anantula expressed his wholehearted support for the initiative, emphasizing the need for similar projects to be implemented across all states in India to bring about rapid social transformation.
Anantula urged all sections of society to cooperate and support CM Revanth Reddy's visionary initiative, emphasizing the importance of education in creating a more inclusive and equitable society. The establishment of Integrated Residential Schools in every assembly constituency is seen as a positive step towards achieving educational equality and bridging social divides.