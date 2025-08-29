Traffic jam reported on NH 44 in Kamareddy amid rains

A significant traffic jam has occurred on National Highway No. 44 in Kamareddy district due to heavy rainfall, causing severe delays and disrupting vehicular movement. The situation has persisted for over an hour, with vehicles travelling from Hyderabad to Adilabad crawling along a stretch of approximately 15 kilometres, from Sadashivanagar mandal to the Bhikanur toll gate.

The heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday have resulted in the closure of the bridge at Tekriyala and Sarampalli, with additional damage reported as the road has been washed away at another location. Consequently, traffic movement has been severely hindered since Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra has been actively monitoring the situation, especially as large numbers of vehicles became stranded on Thursday night. Commuters are expressing significant distress due to the ongoing traffic issues and are urging immediate repairs to the affected roads.