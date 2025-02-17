Transparency in BC census, claims Min

Nalgonda: Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has stated that the BC caste census is conducted transparently. However, he assured that a re-survey would be conducted, and a resolution would be passed in the Assembly before being sent to Parliament. He urged Union Ministers Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy to convince Prime Minister Modi to pass a resolution in Parliament and enact a law on the issue.

Speaking to reporters at his camp office in Nalgonda on Sunday, he accused the BJP of displaying fake concern for the BC community. He pointed out that although the BJP had promised to make a BC leader the Chief Minister, they instead appointed Kishan Reddy as the state BJP president. He reiterated that the caste census was conducted transparently and would be conducted again if necessary. He also demanded that KCR, KTR, and their family members participate in the survey.

YSR’s initiatives led to Hyd growth

Komatireddy highlighted that major infrastructure projects like the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and PV Flyover, built during the tenure of YS Rajashekara Reddy, played a key role in attracting multinational companies (MNCs) to Hyderabad. He noted that many American companies set up operations in Hyderabad due to these developments. He further compared Hyderabad with Bengaluru, stating that IT employees in Bengaluru face heavy traffic, often taking 2-3 hours to travel from the airport to IT hubs, whereas Hyderabad does not have such issues.

He emphasized that the completion of the Triple R (RRR) project would further boost Hyderabad’s growth. DPRs for pending projects are being finalized, and tenders will be issued soon.

Chargeslevelled against KCR

Komatireddy criticised KCR, alleging that he “sold” the ORR project for commission during the last elections. He stated that an investigation would be conducted into the matter. He also mentioned that the Triple R project would help resolve traffic issues in the future.

Water issues in Nalgonda

He assured that the Srisailam tunnel project would be completed within two years, with tunnel works already underway. He mentioned that another boring machine from the Robbins Boring Company (USA) had arrived at the Madras Port, and steps were being taken to speed up the project. The minister criticized the BRS government, stating that it failed to complete the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) and Brahmana Vellamla projects. Congress leaders, including Gummala Mohan Reddy, were present during the press conference.