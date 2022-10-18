TRS files writ seeking direction to ECI & TCEO to delete party symbols identical to car

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy will hear the writ petition filed by Soma Bharat, TRS general secretary, with a plea to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer(TCEO) to delete all such election symbols which are identical to party symbol "car".

The petitioner further contends that independents who are in the fray of ensuing Munugodu by-election, having identical election symbols are damaging the prospects of TRS candidate, as the identical symbols are confusing voters due to which they are not exercising their vote to the ruling party. Thousands of votes are diverted to the independents resulting in a loss for TRS.

Illiterate and aged voters hailing from rural backgrounds face difficulty in identifying such symbols which are identical to car on EVMs; under utter confusion voters who favour TRS are pressing identical button on EVMs, leading to a loss of TRS votes.

The petitioner said ECl has hundreds of election symbols, which can be allocated to independents.

Soma Bharat stated that he approached the ECI and the TCEO on October 10 and gave a representation seeking deletion of certain identical and look-alike to election symbol car of TRS for the Munugodu by-elections.

The petitioner said there was no response from either of the offices, hence, has knocked the doors of the high court.

Identical and look alike election symbol to car are camera, chapati roller, doli, road roller, soap dish, television, sewing machine and ship.

The secretary, ECI, TCEO, District Electoral officer, Nalgonda, and the Returning Officer, by-election , 93 Munugodu assembly constituency, Chandur (Nalgonda) are the respondents in the petition.

Notice issued to State govt on removal of Ambedar statue at Panjagutta

The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government to file counter-affidavit on removal of Ambedkar statue at Panjagutta crossroads.

The HC division bench comprising of CJ Bhuyan and Justice Bhaskar Reddy heard the public interest litigation filed by Rapolu Bhaskar, advocate, who alleged that the concerned government authorities removed the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Panjagutta. He wanted the statue restored at the same place.

Counsel for petitioner Manchukonda Rangiah informed the court that the statue was dumped and broken into pieces. Later it was taken away from Panjagutta and kept at Goshamahal grounds. The bench directed the government to file counters on the removal of the statue. Hearing in the case was adjourned to December 19.

Court issues NBW against GHMC commissioner, later recalls it

The High Court single bench headed by Justice M. Lakshman issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar for not appearing before the court.

The court was dealing with a civil miscellaneous second appeal (CMSA) filed by Syed Asiam and another person.

The court had earlier directed the GHMC commissioner to appear before it on October 17; but neither the GHMC Commissioner nor any official appeared in court; there was no representation from the advocate-general office as ordered by the court.

In the afternoon Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad mentioned before the court, Justice Lakshman recalled the NBW and directed the GHMC commissioner to appear on October 27.