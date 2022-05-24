TRS inducts leaders and workers of various parties

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy stated that TRS is the only people's home party in Telangana. On Tuesday, about 100 leaders and party workers of various parties from Mucharla village in Kandukur zone joined the TRS party in presence of Sabita Indrareddy and village sarpanch Injamuri Ramchandrareddy.

It is to mention here that Sarpanch Ramachandra Reddy recently joined TRS under the presence of young leader Karthik Reddy along with his followers from various parties in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha Indra Reddy said that people are happy with the ongoing developments under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and have joined TRS. The welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana have remained the role models for the other States, she added. ZPTC Jangareddy, Party president Jayender, Party constituency Vice President Lakshmi Narshimha Reddy, Surender Reddy and others were also present.